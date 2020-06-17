Sterling strikes, Luiz sent off as Manchester City outclass Arsenal

MANCHESTER - Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday.

Sterling, a prominent supporter of the "Black Lives Matter" movement whose slogan featured on the players' shirts, fired home on the stroke of halftime to put second-placed City ahead.

The goal came after Arsenal substitute David Luiz failed to deal with a ball into the box and allowed Sterling in on goal, and the Brazilian was at fault again for City's second.

Riyad Mahrez got the wrong side of Luiz as he burst into the box and the ex-Chelsea defender put his hand on the Algerian's back. Eeferee Anthony Taylor ruled he had pushed him to the ground, awarding a penalty and sending off Luiz.

Kevin De Bruyne confidently converted the spot-kick and City never looked in any danger against opponents reduced to 10 men.