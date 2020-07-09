Steve Bruce has done well as Newcastle manager

DURBAN – Liverpool has dominated the headlines this season and rightfully so. This has led to some of the other relative successes being over-shadowed. One other figure who may have somewhat silenced his doubters this season is Newcastle manager Steve Bruce. Prior to the start of the season, the Magpies were a mess. They were lucky to remain in the Premier League during the two seasons prior to this one following a managerial masterclass from Rafa Benitez, who worked with limited resources to keep the club competitive. Eventually, Benitez appeared to get tired of working with Mike Ashley and the board and walked away from St James Park at the end of last season to join Chinese club Dalian Professional. Along with him, he took Salomon Rondon who was the Magpies best player and top scorer with 12 goals during the 2018/19 Premier League season. Ayoze Perez was another name who left the Magpies to join Leicester City. Perez and Rondon were responsible for 55% of Newcastle's goals during the 2018/19 season so there was naturally great cause for concern.

Not only did they lose two of their key figures but they reportedly had Sam Allardyce reject the chance to manage them. The interest in Allardyce only served to heighten the beliefs that the club was on a damage-control mission as Allardyce is renowned for being a “relegation specialist”, he is not exactly someone whom a club with high expectations would exactly look to hire in a hurry.

The Toon Army was widely tipped to be involved in the relegation battle this season after failing to make any inspired signings last European summer. They also recruited Steve Bruce to manage them. Whilst Bruce was a terrific player for Manchester United during his heyday, it's safe to say that his managerial career has not really reached the same heights.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce may have somewhat silenced his doubters this season. Photo: Glynn Kirk/Pool via AP

His main managerial highlights have included navigating Birmingham City to the Premier League in 2007, navigating Hull City to the Premier League in 2013 and to the FA Cup runners-up position the following year. Other than that, his 22-year managerial career has thus far been mediocre. Bruce’s appointment was seen as unambitious by the Newcastle fan base given that he has not won a major trophy in his managerial career which has spanned more than 900 games.

Bruce has done well this season. He has succeeded in properly integrating signings Jetro Willems, Joelinton, and Allan Saint-Maximin into the side. Also, rather than enforcing his own tactics in the club as other managers sometimes do, he has stuck with Newcastle’s trusted 3-5-2 system.

There is talk of a Newcastle takeover potentially happening soon. If this happens, Bruce definitely deserves to carry on as manager. The players from the club appear to have adapted to his tactics and man-management.

Bruce has also shown that he is thick-skinned and has good diplomatic skills. He faced a barrage of criticism and insults prior to his appointment as manager of the Magpies.

So far, he has dealt with it well and surpassed expectations.

