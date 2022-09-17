Steven Gerrard reveals Prince of Wales sent support message to Aston Villa

London - Steven Gerrard has revealed the Prince of Wales found time to send a message of support to Aston Villa while he mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II. William is preparing for his grandmother's funeral on Monday after the monarch died aged 96 on September 8.

But the life-long Villa fan still offered his backing to Gerrard and his struggling team ahead of their vital 1-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday. Boosted by William's message, Jacob Ramsey's first-half goal lifted Villa away from the relegation zone after the stadium paid tribute to the Queen with a minute's silence and a chorus of the national anthem before kick-off. Steven Gerrard: “I’m very confident that we’ll have enough quality in the squad to play prettier stuff, but we must always have the character and be able to stick together.” 👊 pic.twitter.com/e6tBr2tg1Y — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 16, 2022 "He messaged in the week, to the club, and that shows everything about what he thinks of this club. For us to reward that with a result and clean sheet, I'm sure he will be proud," Gerrard said.

"It was along the lines of 'would love to be there'. He is consistently in touch. He is very supportive of the boys individually, he loves them. It's really impressive, his knowledge, and how much he is in to it. "It certainly took me back. He is very much involved in Villa. For him to message in the situation he is in is really impressive." AFP