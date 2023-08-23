Since the news broke that Mason Greenwood would no longer be part of the Manchester United team, rumours began swirling about which team he would join next. The 21-year-old left the Red Devils by mutual consent on Monday after they concluded their investigation over his alleged assault and attempted rape case was dropped.

On Tuesday, a day after United let Greenwood go, media reports from England suggested that he would be joining Steven Gerrard at Saudi club Al-Ettifaq. But the former Liverpool captain was quick to quash the speculation saying on his Instagram stories that it is ‘fake news’.

It remains to be seen what Greenwood’s next move is. He has been suspended since January 2022, following various allegations involving a young women in a video posted online. In February this year, prosecutors said they were dropping charges. The charges included attempted rape and sexual assault, against Greenwood, after the withdrawal of key witnesses and new evidence coming to light.

In a statement he released after his exit from United, the midfielder said: "I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges. "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post." He added: "Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me.

"The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. "I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United."