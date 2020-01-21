Manchester City's Sergio Aguero came off the bench to grab a 73rd-minute winner, Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

SHEFFIELD - Manchester City's Sergio Aguero came off the bench to grab a 73rd-minute winner as they solidified their grip on second place in the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

City's Brazilian Gabriel Jesus had a first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson and the keeper, on loan from Manchester United, also produced a fine save to keep out a Raheem Sterling effort.