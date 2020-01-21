SHEFFIELD - Manchester City's Sergio Aguero came off the bench to grab a 73rd-minute winner as they solidified their grip on second place in the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Tuesday.
City's Brazilian Gabriel Jesus had a first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson and the keeper, on loan from Manchester United, also produced a fine save to keep out a Raheem Sterling effort.
Aguero was sent on to replace Jesus in the 67th minute and it did not take long for him to make an impact as his perfectly-timed run into the box was picked out immaculately by Kevin De Bruyne, leaving the Argentine with a simple tap-in.
Your @EASPORTSFIFA Man of the Match is.— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 21, 2020
⭐️ @DeBruyneKev ⭐️
🔴 0-1 🔵 #SHUMCI #ManCity pic.twitter.com/pdpSmTZHqN