SuperSport have a bumper program this weekend for sports fans

Cape Town - Even by SuperSport's regular standards there’s a big weekend of sport looming on DStv. From motorsport and netball to soccer and rugby and major golf, there’s something for everyone from around the world.

Arguably, the most significant sporting action of the weekend will take place in England with the Premiership race set for a thrilling last-day conclusion. Having closed the gap on log-leaders Manchester City to just one point with a comeback win at Southampton, Liverpool ensured the title race remained alive for the last round of fixtures. ALSO READ: Competing at Southern Hills is like playing in Joburg - SA’s Dean Burmester

But it won't be easy. To leapfrog City, the Reds must beat Wolves and hope that Pep Guardiola’s team fails to take maximum points at home against Aston Villa. All Premier League matches will feature on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Channel 203), either via linear or streaming. With concurrent 5pm kick-offs on Sunday, the stage is set for a rousing season finale. Elsewhere, Serie A and La Liga will also see the top teams do battle across the weekend with 18 matches across both leagues to be broadcast on SuperSport.

Formula One returns to its traditional European base for the resumption of the championship. The change will be in the air with several teams confirming they will be running upgrades to their cars during this weekend’s event. With Max Verstappen aiming for a hat-trick of wins, excitement will be full throttle. Other motorsport action on the World of Champions will include the NASCAR All-Star Open and Indianapolis 500 qualifying. On two wheels rather than four, top competitors like Alejandro Valverde, Vincenzo Nibali and Mark Cavendish will take on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia, the shortest stage of the tour race (Santena to Turin) at 147km, on Saturday, 21 May. Tune in at 21:30 on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv Channel 206). Stage 15 to follow on Sunday, 22 May.

In Birmingham, England, seven Olympic champions will be on the field at Saturday’s Diamond League athletics meet, among them 200m champion Andre De Grasse, for an event that traditionally produces top performances. A week out from the IPL final, the Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals (Saturday) and Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings (Sunday) ought to provide suitable late-season action with Anrich Nortje, Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada among the leading men.

Late-night weekend viewing offers major golf with the PGA Championship live from Southern Hills. Phil Mickelson, the defending champion, opted out, but Tiger Woods will be there, ensuring no lack of interest in an event that draws the game’s heavyweights. Saturday’s rugby is an appealing mixed bag of Super Rugby, Vodacom United Rugby Championship, Premiership and Premier Inter-Schools action.