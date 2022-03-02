Swiss tycoon says he is considering offer to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich - report

"Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England. He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly now. I, along with three other people, received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich," Blick quoted Wyss as saying in an interview published on Wednesday.

Wyss said he would have to wait four or five days to see how things play out.

ALSO READ: ’I am not a politician’ - Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel tells journalists to stop asking him about war

"Abramovich is asking for far too much at the moment. You know: Chelsea owes him 2 billion pounds. But Chelsea has no money. Meaning: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich," he said.