Tackling banned under terms of Premier League protocol for training

LONDON - Premier League players will be prohibited from tackling and pitches will have to be disinfected when clubs return to training as part of plans to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Citing an official protocol sent to Premier League players and managers outlining conditions for returning to training, the BBC's report said pitches, corner flags, cones and goalposts would have to be disinfected after each session.

Players will be tested twice per week for the virus and take a daily temperature check, while they will also be forbidden from congregating together or travelling to or from training with teammates, the report added.

The Premier League did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the BBC's report.

English soccer has been on hold since March along with most leagues across Europe due to the pandemic.