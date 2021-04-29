Talks between Man United and Cristiano Ronaldo already underway – report

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have reportedly held talks that could see the Portuguese superstar return to Old Trafford for at least two years.

Ronaldo has had an impressive season for Juventus, where he has found the back of the net 25 times in 29 Italian Serie A games. However, after the club’s failure to advance to the latter stages of the Champions League, the Italian champions will try to make some money off him before his contract runs up at the end of next season.

Reports last week suggested Ronaldo had instructed his agent to sound out United and find out if they were interested in a reunion. Former team-mate and current United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always maintained he would love to see the star return to his former club.

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb have now reported that talks between the player and the club have already begun.

In a recent Q&A with United fans recently, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he would love to see Ronaldo back at the club.

“There are a few players I’ve played with that I’d love to have in my team, of course,” said Solskjaer.

“I’d love the player Roy Keane, I’m not sure if I could manage him though!

“I’d sign him every day of the week, Roy was so influential but then again, I played with Cristiano and he’s been the best player in the world alongside [Lionel] Messi for the past 10 to 15 years now, so Cristiano.

“You’d take him in your team, for sure.”

Ronaldo previously spent six seasons at Manchester United, leading the club to a number of honours, including three consecutive Premier League titles and a Champions League win in 2008.

IOL Sport