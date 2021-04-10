Ten-men Leeds United snatch last-gasp win at Manchester City

MANCHESTER - A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal.

Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

The depleted visitors then defended en masse, with City struggling to break through, but Ferran Torres broke their resistance in the 76th, levelling the score with a fine finish.