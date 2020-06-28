Things are starting to happen for United, says Ian Wright and Alan Shearer

CAPE TOWN – Former England strikers Alan Shearer and Ian Wright believe Manchester United are on the right track, but they still need to make some big signings if they are to catch rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

United’s biggest rivals have dominated English football in recent times and have won the last three league titles, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have gone seven years without being crowned champions.

When asked how many signings United needed in order to start challenging for the title, Shearer said: “I think three or four big players. Right side of midfield, possibly a centre-forward, centre-half and maybe another midfielder.

United have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in recent months, and Wright felt the former Manchester City youth team player was just what Solskjaer’s squad needed.

“That’s the kind of signing they have to make if they’re going to be challenging City and Liverpool,” said Wright. “Everybody is excited about Bruno Fernandes and Pogba.