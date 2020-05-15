Third Brighton player who contracted virus doing well, says Potter

The third Brighton & Hove Albion player who tested positive for Covid-19 last week is "feeling good" and not showing symptoms, the Premier League club's manager Graham Potter has said.

Two Brighton players contracted the novel coronavirus in March and April and the latest positive result had cast doubt on the Premier League's plans to resume the campaign, which has been suspended due to the pandemic.

"He's OK, he's good. I spoke to him yesterday, no symptoms, so he's feeling good," Potter told reporters.

"It's a bit strange for him. He doesn't like being in his house, self-isolating, but understands why he has to do it.

"As you'd imagine, there is a bit of concern (from the other players), making sure he is OK, but he is - and so everybody is happy with that."