Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against Burnley at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday. Photo: Nigel French/AP

LEICESTER – Youri Tielemans capped an inspired individual performance with a fine second-half winner as Leicester City came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at the King Power Stadium after the visitors had a late equaliser controversially disallowed by VAR. Former Leicester striker Chris Wood, who had put Burnley ahead on 26 minutes, thought he had scored for a second time on 80 minutes before technology intervened to rule that he had fouled Jonny Evans in the build-up.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche was furious that his side left with nothing from a game marked by much emotion on the first anniversary of the death of former Leicester chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash.

Jamie Vardy equalised Wood's opener with a superb header just before the break, rising high to powerfully meet Harvey Barnes' cross from seven yards out for his sixth goal of the season. Substitute Demarai Gray had an effort rightly disallowed for offside before making a telling contribution on 74 minutes when he centred for Harvey Barnes to pick out Tielemans, who crashed the ball home at the far post.

The win moved Leicester second, ahead of Manchester City's late kickoff against Crystal Palace, on 17 points, while Burnley are eighth on 12.