Time for Paul Pogba to pack his bags and go to sunny Spain

THE next transfer window will present Manchester United with the prime opportunity to offload Paul Pogba, but do the brains trust at Old Trafford have the gumption to take the leap? That remains to be seen. Let us be honest, Pogba has failed to live up to his billing during his time with the Red Devils. The murmurs that his agent Mino Raiola is working feverishly behind the scenes to move him to Spanish giants Real Madrid is a clear indication how difficult things have become between Pogba and United. He was touted as a big weapon for United when he signed from Juventus. But truth be told, Pogba has been sub par for the Manchester giants. They are yet to get a return on their investment.

Instead, Pogba has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Fighting with then-coach José Mourinho and the news about his potential exit every time we approach the transfer window has always dominated the headlines.

Pogba has been with United for four years and supporters across the world have been waiting to see the best of Pogba for that long.

He has shown glimpses of brilliance, but has yet to reach his full potential.

His mind is clearly not in England. His agent is doing everything in his power to transfer Pogba.

There’s no one who knows Pogba better than Raiola. Surely he has sat down with his client and discussed his preferences.

Pogba’s mind is in Madrid. The Red Devils should sell him. Obviously they won’t get the amount of money that they splashed when they acquired the services of Pogba, but they should just let go of him and get some cash to beef up their squad.

Bruno Fernandes showed the potential of what Man United have been missing in the absence of Pogba. His heart is at United - you cannot question that.

The Red Devils are a work in progress. Pogba wants to win things and challenges for top individual accolades. That is not going to happen at Manchester United. Madrid have proven that in the past with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, who left United and joined the Spanish giants, they can get the best out of a player. Obviously it was a different case with Ronaldo. He was at the top of his game.

Pogba is not, but he can rediscover his best under the leadership of Zinadine Zidane. They are both French. And playing around star players like Luka Modric and Toni Kroos can get the best out of Pogba.

He performs better around top players. It was the case when France won the World Cup in 2018. We saw the best of Pogba at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The transfer of Pogba to Madrid can benefit both Man United and Los Blancos.



