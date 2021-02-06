Tomas Soucek sent off late on as West Ham held at Fulham

LONDON - West Ham United had Tomas Soucek sent off in stoppage time at relegation-threatened Fulham who largely dominated the match but had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Czech Soucek was dismissed after referee Mike Deane checked the VAR monitor and decided the midfielder had elbowed Aleksandar Mitrovic on the edge of the box before a free kick.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau’s in-form Brighton held at Burnley, Newcastle down Southampton

Fulham remain 18th with 15 points from 22 games, eight points outside the safety zone, while West Ham missed the chance to go into the top four and stay fifth with 39 points from 23.

Scott Parker's Fulham side have reached the stage where wins are urgently needed if they are to stand a chance of staying up but for all their effort they could not convert their chances.