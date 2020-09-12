’Top human being’ Harry Maguire to remain Man United captain, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire will remain club captain despite his arrest in the Greek islands of Mykonos last month. After a late night altercation, Magure was found guilty of aggrevated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery by a Greek court and handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days. Maguire has appealed the sentence, and a retrial will take place at a later date. After the incidents, there were calls from fans and the media for the player to be stripped of the captaincy, but Solskjaer has backed him to lead the club on the pitch during the Premier League season. “Of course Harry had a difficult summer,” Solskjaer said according to the club’s website.

“He didn't have a long break. His break was different to others as we gave him a few more days and, after, he's come back and looked fine,” said Solskjaer.

“He's handled it really well and, of course, I'll be here to support him.

“He is going to be our captain. We'll just leave Harry and his people and the process to run.

“For me, he is a top, an absolute top, human being and has always been a positive guy with the right values.

“So I really hope we can see Harry performing at his best.”

IOL Sport