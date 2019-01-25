Pochettino: Most important thing is to be in top four, play Champions League
“On Sunday, we were with him on the training ground in the morning,” said Pochettino.3h ago | Premier League
“On Sunday, we were with him on the training ground in the morning,” said Pochettino.3h ago | Premier League
“But we are always hoping to try to add quality and try to improve the squad. We are open, like always. Different options. In England, outside of England.”25 January 2019 | FA Cup
Pochettino fell to his knees in exasperation as Llorente miscued Christan Eriksen’s inviting cross wide.25 January 2019 | League Cup
Asked about Alli’s injury, Pochettino said: “We need to be positive, like with Harry Kane. We are going to miss him for a long period.”23 January 2019 | Premier League
Dele Alli is set to miss a host of crucial games, including Tottenham’s Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.22 January 2019 | Premier League
Spurs have the cushion of a seven-point advantage over fifth-placed Arsenal and Manchester United in the race for a top-four finish.20 January 2019 | Premier League
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino reiterated that the club are unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a short-term fix upfront.18 January 2019 | Premier League
Dembele has been restricted to seven starts for Spurs this season because of an ankle problem, and Pochettino is looking to offload fringe players.17 January 2019 | Premier League
The Ivory Coast international, 26, was taken into custody on Saturday and missed Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat by Manchester United the following day.16 January 2019 | Premier League
Gareth Southgate will hope Kane is back in contention for England’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic on March 22.15 January 2019 | Premier League
The hard-fought victory at Wembley certainly boosts Solskjaer’s chances of staying at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.14 January 2019 | Manchester United
“It wasn’t intentional, but it was bad. There’s swelling. I hope it’s not a big issue, but Harry was limping.”14 January 2019 | Premier League
“Of course it will be tough because they arrive in a good level, good momentum, and they had more time to prepare.”11 January 2019 | Premier League
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are chasing their first trophy since winning the 2008 League Cup at the expense of Chelsea.9 January 2019 | League Cup
The ties will be played between January 25 and 28.8 January 2019 | FA Cup
“We have the opportunity now against Chelsea and in the next few months to show we’re capable of being more competitive than we were.”7 January 2019 | League Cup