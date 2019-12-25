Tottenham ban fan for unrelated incident as inquiry into racism claims continues









Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday they have banned a fan for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League clash at White Hart Lane. Photo: Reuters LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday they have banned a fan for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League clash at White Hart Lane. "We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible," Spurs said. "We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way." Tottenham said they were continuing to investigate the claims of racial abuse made by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after the same match. Rudiger said he had heard "monkey noises" during the match, while fans were told that racism had no place in football in three announcements on the loud speaker.

Spurs said their initial findings after the alleged racist abuse of Rudiger are "inconclusive".

Rudiger put a statement on Twitter and Chelsea manager Frank Lampard gave his backing to his player.

"I saw Toni's social media post, I thought it was well put, from the heart and something that he feels very strongly about," Lampard said.

"I would like to think the players know I am with them on anything like this. I'll have the same conversation with Toni that I had with Tammy after the incident earlier this year.

"And I will tell them and take the time to make sure he knows I support him, and that I support all my players in this situation."

