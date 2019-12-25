LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur said on Tuesday they have banned a fan for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday's Premier League clash at White Hart Lane.
"We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible," Spurs said.
"We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way."
Tottenham said they were continuing to investigate the claims of racial abuse made by Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger after the same match.
Rudiger said he had heard "monkey noises" during the match, while fans were told that racism had no place in football in three announcements on the loud speaker.