Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he has ‘no interest’ in Liverpool rumours

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who had five years as a player at Liverpool, has been tipped to return to Merseyside. British media reports have suggested experienced Australian manager Postecoglou is also on a shortlist of names being drawn up by Liverpool to fill one of the top jobs in world football. But he insisted his sole focus was on ensuring Tottenham, currently fourth in the Premier League table, finished as strongly as possible in his first season with the London club.

"I may be on a shortlist? I don't think I want to say anything about that because I don't think that's ever going to enter my brain space for what are my priorities in life and my profession right now," he said on the eve of Saturday's home match against Wolves. "Well I am (just getting started at Spurs). Not just feel -- I am. I've only been here seven months, so that's self-explanatory." The former Celtic and Australia boss added: "That's the funny space when we talk about managers. When we're not going well, then there's questioning about whether we're going to be here.

"When you're potentially going OK, there's still questions about whether you're going to be here. The reality of it is -- most of it is out of our hands." Postecoglou was asked whether it was flattering to be linked with the Liverpool job. "It doesn't matter, but at the end of the day, if I'm doing a good job then hopefully people will acknowledge that in one form or another -- whatever that form is," he said.

"But so-called 'chat', really? That's of no interest to me." The 58-year-old said his long career as a manager meant he knew what to focus on.