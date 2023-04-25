Tottenham Hotspur players to reimburse fans for Newcastle United humiliation

London — Tottenham Hotspur’s players have offered to reimburse fans the cost of their match tickets from Sunday's 6-1 hammering at Newcastle United as they offered a public apology on Tuesday.
Spurs were 5-0 down inside 21 minutes at St James' Park in a performance that cost interim manager Cristian Stellini his job after less than a month in charge.
The players have a message for our fans who went to Newcastle on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/HFfmo8R2iH— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 25, 2023
"As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger. It wasn't good enough," the Tottenham squad said in a club statement.
"We know words aren't enough in situations like this, but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.
"We appreciate your support, home and away, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse fans with the cost of their match tickets from St James' Park.
"We know this does not change what happened on Sunday and we will give everything to put things right against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us."
Captain Hugo Lloris had already apologised to fans for the "embarrassing" defeat in his post-match interview, acknowledging the team showed a "lack of pride".
Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason has been put in caretaker charge for a second spell, having also overseen the end of the 2020-21 campaign following Jose Mourinho's sacking.
Tottenham sit fifth in the Premier League, but Sunday's defeat looks to have ended their chances of Champions League football next season as they slipped six points off the top four with six matches remaining and having played more games than the teams directly above them.
However, a place in the top six should be enough to guarantee qualification for the Europa League.
AFP