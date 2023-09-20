Tottenham Hotspur's Ivan Perisic will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee and is expected to miss the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old midfielder has made six appearances for Spurs in all competitions this season, recording two assists.

We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee.



The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery.



Wishing you well in your recovery, Ivan 💪 pic.twitter.com/U9BMv2U7Kb — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2023 "We can confirm that Ivan Perisic has suffered a complex Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his right knee," Spurs said in a statement. "The experienced Croatia international sustained the injury in non-contact training and will undergo surgery.