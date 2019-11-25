Mourinho: We have the best striker in England. It doesn't make sense to sign him when we have Harry Kane. Photo: @Spursofficial on twitter

LONDON – Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says there is "no chance" he will sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic and no need because he has Harry Kane, "the best striker in England." The Swede is available as a free transfer after leaving LA Galaxy and is close to Mourinho, having worked with him at Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic helped Manchester United win the Europa League as well as the EFL Cup playing under Mourinho.

"Amazing player, amazing guy, but I would say no chance," Mourinho told reporters on Monday.

"We have the best striker in England. It doesn't make sense to sign him when we have Harry Kane."