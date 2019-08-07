Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has worked with Philippe Coutinho previously, at Espanyol while the midfielder was there on loan from Inter Milan in 2012. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP

LONDON – Tottenham are considering a late move for Philippe Coutinho ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, after Barcelona confirmed they will allow the Brazil international out on loan. The former Liverpool player is keen on a return to the Premier League, and Tottenham need to make contingency plans as Manchester United discuss a potential bid for Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen has one year left on contract at Tottenham, and their club chairman Daniel Levy will listen to substantial offers.

Sources in Spain say initial talks have begun over Coutinho’s loan, as Barcelona look to allow their £142 million signing to move back to England.

They are seeking a loan fee of around £20m, and the playmaker earns £210 000 a week; Tottenham would want those figures to be subsidised.

As the UK summer transfer window enters its final 48 hours, Tottenham are working on a number of options, with bids open for Bruno Fernandes at Sporting Lisbon, Giovani lo Celso at Real Betis and for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, who failed to agree personal terms with Manchester United last week.

Tottenham, who have interest from France in right back Serge Aurier, are determined to deliver a signing for manager Mauricio Pochettino, who wants to be backed in the market.

Pochettino has worked with Coutinho previously, at Espanyol while the midfielder was there on loan from Inter Milan in 2012, and the move could prove the perfect catalyst to kick-start the 27-year-old’s career.

Liverpool have distanced themselves from bringing Coutinho back to Anfield, and he is not considered a priority by United or Arsenal, who are concentrating on adding a centre-back, notably Dayot Upamecano from Leipzig.

Daily Mail