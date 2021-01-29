Tottenham need to fight on despite Harry Kane blow, says Jose Mourinho

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur face the prospect of having to make do without talisman Harry Kane for a few weeks after the striker suffered an ankle injury in the 3-1 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. Kane, who has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, failed to appear for the second half after twice requiring treatment in the opening period. It will be a worry for manager Jose Mourinho, especially with Kane's recent history of ankle injuries. "Two ankles, the first was a bad tackle, it was Thiago, the second one I didn't know well," Mourinho said. "But two injuries in both ankles, the second one worst than the first one - a few weeks, I don't know."

With a busy period coming up, starting with Sunday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion and then a home clash with Chelsea next week, Kane's absence would be keenly felt.

"There are some players you can't replace. When it happens it happens but I believe we have to fight against it, we cannot do anything else," Mourinho said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Joel Matip suffered ankle ligament against Spurs, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Klopp fielded a makeshift central defensive pair of Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Fabinho - who has filled in at the back with several defenders out injured -- was ruled out with a muscle problem.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out long term and Liverpool's centre back injury crisis has deepened after Matip, who was out with an adductor strain earlier this season, left the match on Thursday midway through.

"We got aware of the struggle of Matip with his ankle. There was no chance to play on. It's his ankle ligaments," Klopp told reporters.

Klopp, who described Matip's injury as "serious", said he was running out of options at the back.

"We have players still, but not a lot in the defensive line to be honest ... it's really incredible what's happening there."

Liverpool, who are fourth on 37 points, four behind leaders Manchester City, visit West Ham United on Sunday.

Reuters