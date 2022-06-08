Tottenham sign keeper Fraser Forster on free transfer from Southampton

Forster will join Spurs on a two-year contract on July 1 when his Saints deal expires.

London — Tottenham Hotspur have signed England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on a free transfer from Premier League rivals Southampton, the London club announced Wednesday.

He is expected to provide back-up for France star Hugo Lloris at Spurs and could be used mostly in domestic cup competitions, with the club having qualified for next season's Champions League.

The 34-year-old Forster made 162 appearances over an eight-year spell at Southampton, including 24 in all competitions last season.

He has been capped six times by England, most recently in March.