Christian Eriksen underlined his importance to Spurs on Saturday when he came off the bench to help his team secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Tottenham are willing to more than double Christian Eriksen’s wages to secure their playmaker’s long-term future. But there are concerns that even that may not be enough to persuade the Denmark star to sign a new deal after he made it clear that money won’t be the only consideration when it comes to making his decision.

Spurs are desperate to extend Eriksen’s contract, and are willing to offer the midfielder close to £200 000 a week — more than double his current £80 000.

But Eriksen has offered no guarantees that he is willing to sign a new deal, and has made no secret of his desire to play for one of European football’s superpowers.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been linked with moves for him this summer.

It leaves Spurs in a worrying predicament given Eriksen — worth at least £100 million — can leave for nothing next summer.

Sources indicate that even if he was willing to sign fresh terms he would look to insert a clause that would allow him to join certain clubs for a fixed price.

Totenham chairman Daniel Levy could still sell Eriksen this summer as the European transfer window is still open until September 2. But his exit would come as a huge blow to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Eriksen underlined his importance to Spurs on Saturday when he came off the bench to help his team come from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Daily Mail