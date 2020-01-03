LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho's worst fears were realised when the club confirmed on Friday that striker Harry Kane suffered a torn hamstring during the defeat at Southampton.
Kane, who has netted 27 goals for Spurs and England this season, was forced off late in the 1-0 loss on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring scoring a disallowed goal.
Mourinho said he believed the news would be bad when he addressed media ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup third-round clash at Middlesbrough on Sunday.
The club later said Kane had indeed torn a hamstring – an injury that usually means around one month on the sidelines.
"If you ask me just my feeling – good news or bad news – I am more on bad news than good news, that's my feeling," Mourinho said earlier when asked about Kane.