Trent Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool making progress despite trophyless season

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted Liverpool had a good season despite a lacklustre end to Jurgen Klopp's last campaign in charge at Anfield. When the Merseysiders won the English League Cup in February they were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

But Liverpool then lost to bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup and then dropped out of the Europa League before fading in the race for the Premier League title during two damaging weeks in April. As a result, Klopp was denied the fairytale finish to his Liverpool career but for Alexander-Arnold a third-place finish in the Premier League, and with it a return to the Champions League, was evidence of the club's progress. "It was a good season, built on last season, got better as a team, challenged for the title, took it far and we improved," Alexander-Arnold told Liverpool's website.

"Any time you improve means that it's a good season. Take the positives and move forward and hopefully (do it) again next season." The 25-year-old, bidding to be a member of England's Euro 2024 squad, suffered personal frustrations after two months out a knee injury. "Of course it's never nice to be injured. You want to play as many games as you can and help the team, but sometimes these things happen," he added.