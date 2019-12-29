Trent Alexander-Arnold is on course to become one of the greatest full-backs in the history of the game, according to James Milner.
Liverpool’s home-grown star is a key part of their bid to win a first Premier League title — and a first top-flight crown since 1990 — and produced another stunning display in their 4-0 win at second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day.
Jurgen Klopp’s side face Wolves today nine points clear of the Foxes at the top of the Premier League and with the title already looking sewn up after dropping only two points in their opening 18 games. Indeed, Pep Guardiola, manager of defending champions Manchester City, believes the gap of 14 points between them and his side looks too much to overhaul after they lost to Wolves on Friday.
Milner said: ‘He [Alexander-Arnold] will keep improving and, if he keeps doing what he’s doing now for the foreseeable future, given how young he is [21], he’ll have people talking about him for a long, long time.