LONDON – Social media provider Twitter admitted on Wednesday that it needs to do more to protect its users from abuse, in the wake of racist abuse targeted at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba was targeted on Twitter after he missed a penalty in his side’s 1-1 draw at Wolves on Monday.

The Frenchman was the latest in a growing number of incidents of racist abuse concerning Premier League players.

“Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK,” a Twitter spokesman told Sky Sports News.

“We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users.

“Racist behaviour has no place on our platform, and we strongly condemn it.”

Twitter said it will “take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our rules”.

England’s women’s team coach Phil Neville said it might be time for all footballers to boycott Twitter for six months.

