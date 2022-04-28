UK minister says Chelsea have matter of weeks to complete sale

London - Premier League club Chelsea is on borrowed time and only has weeks to complete its sale, Britain's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport told the BBC on Thursday.
Chelsea were put up for sale by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving the club unable to sign new players or renew existing contracts.
Final bids for the club were submitted earlier this month.
"Chelsea is very much on borrowed time at the moment. There is a very short window left for that sale to take place. It has to happen soon," Nadine Dorries told the BBC's Newscast podcast.
ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp signs new contract to stay at Liverpool until 2026
Jurgen Klopp signs new contract to stay at Liverpool until 2026
Chelsea will need some ‘cosmetic surgery’ in the summer, says Tuchel
WATCH: Klopp warns Liverpool, job not done after Villarreal victory
Rangnick wants to improve 'everything' as Man Utd consultant
WATCH: Mane’ helps Liverpool keep quadruple dream alive with win over Villarreal
Man City boss Pep Guardiola laments missed chances in big win over Real Madrid
Asked what would happen if that window closed without Chelsea being sold, Dorries declined to say, but added that the club had "weeks" to be sold.
Reuters