Denis Suarez can play centrally and on the wing, making him a viable option to replace the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan or inconsistent Mesut Ozil. Photo: Juan Medina/Reuters

LONDON – New Arsenal midfielder Denis Suarez will give the team plenty of flexibility in attack, manager Unai Emery said after confirming the Spaniard had joined on loan from Barcelona on Thursday. Suarez can play centrally and on the wing, making him a viable option to replace the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan or inconsistent Mesut Ozil.

Emery has worked with the 25-year-old, who has made few appearances for Barcelona this season, during a loan spell at Spanish side Sevilla.

“We are very happy that Denis Suarez is joining us. He is a player we know well, and I have worked with him at Sevilla,” Emery said in a statement.

“He brings us quality and options in different attacking positions, so he’ll be able to help the team.”

Suarez has experience of English football as he spent two seasons with Manchester City as a teenager.

