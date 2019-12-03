Everton manager Marco Silva reacts during their Premier League game against Leicester City. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

LIVERPOOL – Everton manager Marco Silva brushed off media speculation about his future at the club, saying nothing has changed as he prepares his team for Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Premier League leaders Liverpool. Everton are 17th in the table with 14 points and a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Sunday heaped the pressure on the 42-year-old Portuguese ahead of the trip to Liverpool when they will seek a first league win at Anfield in 20 years.

"Nothing has changed in my mind – my work rate at Finch Farm every day, what I demand from my players, nothing changed," Silva told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, we're not happy with the results or the position in the table... some moments of the season I was more happy with the results.

"Some games we were winning and should have managed in a different way, some we were better than the opposition but didn't score. I'm here to find solutions."