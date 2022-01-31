Unfollowing Mason Greenwood is not enough … footballers must condemn domestic violence

Johannesburg — While social media is, almost, universal in its condemnation of Manchester United star Mason Greenwood following rape and assault allegations, the silence from former players is deafening. Since the news broke on Sunday of the allegations against the 20-year-old Greenwood, there has been little to no criticism of his alleged actions from former players with a huge following on social media.

Though Greater Manchester Police did not specifically name Greenwood, it released a statement saying a man had been arrested following sexual assault allegations. Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. "An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Although Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have made the news for unfollowing Greenwood on social media, that is hardly worth anything with the platform these people have to support victims of abuse and rape. However, current players are more than likely prohibited from making any comment on the situation and could risk their employment if they say anything. Therefore, currently active footballers can be excused. The retired footballers though, could use their platform for good by saying something along the lines of “I support the victims of assault” which would also cover themselves in the event Greenwood is proved innocent. The evidence at this stage seems overwhelming. Manchester United Football Club released a statement on Sunday: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” The football club have not pronounced a verdict on Greenwood’s case, but at least it says it doesn’t condone violence of any kind. But let’s not split hairs here, the allegations are not just of violence, but rape. The club could say it is against sexual assault, and given that the carefully-worded statement did not, it does not exactly show strong support for victims. The statement from Manchester United says the bare minimum, and for that they should not be applauded. Sexual assault is always one of the most difficult type of charges to prove, unless the evidence is substantial.

In the case against Greenwood, there is picture and audio evidence which has been widely circulated. In theory, that should be enough for a case and possibly a conviction. But we’re talking about a professional footballer here, and an extremely successful one at that. Since making his debut for Manchester United in the 2018/2019 season, he has made 83 appearances. That makes him a valuable commodity at one of the biggest football clubs in the world. His talents with the football mean that Greenwood is incredibly wealthy and no doubt will have access to the best legal defence possible. A famous, ridiculously wealthy footballer has an even smaller chance of being proven guilty. Whether his case goes to court, and a trial is held, or not - those highly influential footballers have a duty, given their huge platforms, to support victims of sexual assault and surely don’t need to be told that.