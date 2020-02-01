Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore battles for the ball with Manchester United's Fred and Luke Shaw during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Martin Rickett/AP

MANCHESTER – New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes made his debut but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. The result leaves United in sixth place, six points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth Champions League spot while Wolves are seventh, level on 35 points with United. Sheffield United are a point better off in fifth.

Portugal international Fernandes joined United on Thursday from Sporting in a move which reportedly cost an initial 55 million euros ($61.02 million) and was thrown straight into the starting midfield.

Fernandes had a good opportunity just before the break with the ball falling to him invitingly but his well-struck effort was straight at compatriot Rui Patricio in the Wolves goal.

The midfielder tested Rui Patricio with a long-range free-kick after the break and Juan Mata saw an effort flash just wide of the post.