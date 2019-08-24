Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is being backed up by his team to take the penalties. Photo: Dave Thompson/AP Photo

MANCHESTER United players are backing Marcus Rashford for penalty duty after Paul Pogba (right) caused controvesy by taking their spot-kick at Wolves — and missing.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad were surprised on Monday when Pogba stepped up because they thought Rashford was the designated taker.

After the game, Solskjaer insisted the two players are his chosen takers and it was up to them to decide on the pitch. He maintained that position yesterday.

‘I’m sure you’re going to see Paul Pogba score a penalty for United again. We’re practising penalties still and Marcus and Paul are still on them,’ he said.

But a group of United players believe Rashford should be the club’s No 1 taker, following the confusion that cost United victory at Wolves. The match finished 1-1.

One thing Solskjaer does want his players to miss is the kind of racist abuse aimed at Pogba on social media this week.

‘You don’t have to read it,’ Solskjaer said. ‘Sometimes you’ve just got to turn a blind eye. When it gets personal and when it gets to race then there’s a certain point, a limit.’

Daily Mail