Jurgen Klopp believes criticism of Manchester United has bordered on insulting and says they have been given every motivation to end Liverpool’s unblemished start.
Klopp has been delighted with Liverpool’s preparations for their biggest game of the season and he received another boost last night when Joel Matip, such an important part of his defence, signed a deal to keep him at Anfield until June 2024.
He was amazed, however, to see a debate this week that said a composite team, picked from the two sides, would include 11 Liverpool players. If Klopp was in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position, the German maintains he would use such a slight on his squad to his own advantage.
Liverpool’s manager, who has goalkeeper Alisson Becker available for the first time since the opening day of the season, spoke at great length about United’s qualities and is adamant they are in a false position. Klopp is paying no attention to the table and is conscious of the threat his side will face.