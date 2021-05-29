United willing to accept Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba – report

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United are reportedly willing to accept an offer of Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash for Paul Pogba.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to extend Pogba’s stay at United, but according to the UK Express, he would be willing to let the World Cup winner join Juventus if they included the Portuguese superstar in an exchange deal.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Old Trafford in recent months, and is said to have spoken with Solskjaer a number of times throughout the course of the year.

Juventus’ interest in Pogba has grown since the return of Massimiliano Allegri, who replaced the sacked Andrea Pirlo this week.

In his previous sting in Turin, Allegri built his team around the Frenchman, which culminated in the club reaching the Champions League final, where they were beaten by Barcelona.

