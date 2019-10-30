Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Chelsea’s youngsters are ahead of Manchester United’s, as the sides meet tonight in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge.
Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have both focused on youth this season. But Solskjaer accepts that his kids are still finding their feet at senior level.
‘Chelsea are a very exciting team,’ he said. ‘Frank has got players who have been on loan for one or two seasons in the Championship. The difference between my youngsters is that they are almost stepping right now on to the scene.’
Solskjaer admits that for youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Brandon Williams, it has been a challenge as United have struggled at the start of the season. ‘Character will be revealed in tough times but I think the young kids have been excellent,’ he said.