United's kids will learn from tough times, says Solskjaer









Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faith in his young team. Photo: Chris Radburn/Reuters Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Chelsea’s youngsters are ahead of Manchester United’s, as the sides meet tonight in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge. Solskjaer and Frank Lampard have both focused on youth this season. But Solskjaer accepts that his kids are still finding their feet at senior level. ‘Chelsea are a very exciting team,’ he said. ‘Frank has got players who have been on loan for one or two seasons in the Championship. The difference between my youngsters is that they are almost stepping right now on to the scene.’ Solskjaer admits that for youngsters like Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes, James Garner and Brandon Williams, it has been a challenge as United have struggled at the start of the season. ‘Character will be revealed in tough times but I think the young kids have been excellent,’ he said.

‘We know it’s been tough and we know that we have asked a lot of them because Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and loads of other players have been injured. The youngsters have stepped up in a difficult period. But in the end they will be stronger for it.’

Garner and Williams started against Partizan Belgrade last week, and Solskjaer said they are likely to figure again tonight.

‘We have not made a decision on who is going to play, but you will probably see the two of them.’

Lampard’s youngsters were beaten 4-0 by United on the opening day of the season, but he has been rewarded for his patience.

‘I set out this season to see what these young boys could do,’ Lampard said.

‘For me to have thrown that away after one game at Manchester United and a few opinions, that would have made me a bit of a flip-flopper.’

Daily Mail