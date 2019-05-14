Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had ordered his players to report to Carrington for the debriefing before going away on holiday. Photo: Peter Powell/Reuters

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cancelled an end-of-season review with his Manchester United flops yesterday after finally running out of patience with them. Solskjaer had ordered his players to report to Carrington for the debriefing before going away on holiday.

But he was so upset over the final-day loss to Cardiff City at Old Trafford that he told them not to bother.

Solskjaer’s assistant Mark Dempsey tore into the squad in the dressing room after the game, warning them not to answer back while he criticised their performance and attitude.

The shocking 2-0 defeat means United lost eight of their final 12 games of the season, taking only one point from the last two against relegated Huddersfield and Cardiff.

Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Jesse Lingard and Victor Lindelof were among the players who turned up at the training ground yesterday for treatment or to pick up their belongings before going away for the summer.

But Solskjaer, who has already warned that players will be left off the pre-season tour if they report back unfit in July, focused on meetings with club staff.

Outgoing midfielder Ander Herrera backed the Norwegian to put things right, but told United that he must be given enough time.

“I really believe in Ole, but there is a tough job ahead,” said Herrera, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

“That is my opinion as a fan, and as someone who knows the club at the moment. The club will need time, confidence and support.

“I am sure they will give it, but the only thing I ask for them is time because this is not easy. I am leaving this club, and they haven’t won one title in five years I have been here. The right person is at the wheel.

“Ole is one of the best people I have ever met in football. Everyone loves him in the dressing room. Everyone wants to fight for him.

“When you have the players behind you and wanting to fight for you, part of the job is done.

“I believe in karma and if you are a good person, if you are honest and sincere with the players and the fans, sooner or later, it will work. I think Ole is the right person because he has qualities and knowledge, but also he is a great man and a great person.”

Solskjaer, originally appointed as caretaker boss, had an instant impact, leading United to 14 wins from 17 matches including a stunning 3-1 Champions League victory in Paris to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

But things went rapidly downhill and Herrera believes the players should take the blame for a shambolic season rather than Solskjaer or his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

“Every player has a responsibility for what has happened this season. We have done bad things,” added Herrera. “It’s not fair to blame others. It’s easy when a manager is sacked to blame someone else, but it is the fault of every one of us.

“I have huge respect for Jose. He tried everything. We had a lot of expectation for this season, but it didn’t work.”

Meanwhile, United have agreed to sign 14-year-old Norwegian prospect Isak Hansen-Aaroen.

The teenager was at Carrington last week and will sign officially when he is 16 in August next year.

