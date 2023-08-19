Upset with Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe’s agent mother gets on the phone with Manchester United — report

The silly season seems to taking another weird turn after French superstar Kylian Mbappe was reported to be entertaining a move to Manchester United. Reports in Europe suggest Mbappe was not feeling the love from Real Madrid, who have yet to declare their interest in the want-away Paris Saint-Germain forward.

The 24-year-old World Cup has been linked with a move away from the French champions ever since he announced he wasn’t interested in signing a new contract. Speculation suggested he was holding out for a move to Real Madrid, who he can join for nothing when the current football season concludes next year. This angered PSG, who put him on the market and invited offers. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal submitted a world record bid, but that was laughed off. Madrid are yet to table an offer, which has left Mbappe and his agent and mother a little upset — so upset that they’ve reportedly pocked up the phone and made contact with the higher-ups at Old Trafford.