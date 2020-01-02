CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie has blasted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his reaction after the two clubs met in London on Wednesday.
Arsenal won the clash 2-0 thanks to first half goals by Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.
Solskjaer was video taped smiling in his post-match interview, which didn’t sit well with Van Persie and fellow United great Rio Ferdinand.
“When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy,” said Van Persie according to UK publication Express..
“I would like to see him a bit more mean at times, just be angry.