FILE PHOTO: Robin van Persie attends a news conference, after the Dutch player signed a contract with Feyenoord, in Rotterdam CAPE TOWN – Former Arsenal and Manchester United star Robin van Persie has blasted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his reaction after the two clubs met in London on Wednesday. Arsenal won the clash 2-0 thanks to first half goals by Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos. Solskjaer was video taped smiling in his post-match interview, which didn’t sit well with Van Persie and fellow United great Rio Ferdinand. “When I listen to Ole, he sounds like a really nice guy,” said Van Persie according to UK publication Express.. “I would like to see him a bit more mean at times, just be angry.

“I see him smiling now after a game like that. This is not the moment to smile,” said Van Persie.

The Dutchman’s sentiments were echoed by former defender Van Persie, who wanted the United boss to show an angrier side after defeats.

“There might be a different Ole in the changing room,” Ferdinand added. “That's what you'd hope.

“He can be very cut throat; very cold with the things he used to say to players.

“But Manchester United need consistency. Big teams win 10, 15 games in a row.”

