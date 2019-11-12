LONDON – The use of the Video Assisted Referee (VAR) in the Premier League has been vindicated despite several controversial decisions and criticism from fans and pundits, the system's chief Neil Swarbrick said on Monday.
Speaking to the media after the latest round of matches in which Sheffield United had a goal disallowed for offside against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City were denied a penalty for handball against Liverpool, Swarbrick defended the technology.
"We are in the infancy with VAR, 12 match weeks into the Premier League season, and you need to give us time to operate and utilise it," he told Sky Sports.
"It is working as we wanted. It's taken quite a few years for other competitions or sports - the likes of cricket and rugby union - to get to where they are today regarding technology. It doesn't happen overnight."
VAR was introduced in the Premier League this season after trials in the League Cup and FA Cup.