Premier League clubs will consider making changes to the way VAR reviews are used from next season, the league’s new CEO Richard Masters said.
The use of VAR, introduced for this campaign in England’s top division, has been a source of constant controversy and criticism. A survey by pollsters YouGov reported on Tuesday that six out of 10 fans felt the system was working badly.
But Masters told reporters that their own research had found supporters welcomed the improved accuracy of decisions but were frustrated with some aspects of how VAR has worked.
“There is obviously the other part of VAR which is consistent decision-making, the time to take decisions, frustration perhaps with the precision offsides and whether you like that or don’t, the jury is out on that,” he said.
Masters said 94% of “key decisions” had been found to be correct this season but that clubs will discuss in April how the system will work next season and look at issues such as close offside calls and the referee’s use of the pitchside monitor.