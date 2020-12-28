VAR in the crosshairs again with David Moyes unhappy about Brighton goal

LIVERPOOL – West Ham United manager David Moyes said he wants more clarity from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system after it allowed a controversial Brighton & Hove Albion goal to stand in Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw.

Brighton’s Lewis Dunk scored in the 70th minute to put the visitors up 2-1 but TV replays showed the ball appeared to hit his arm before he took the shot.

The goal was reviewed by the VAR system, which did not find conclusive evidence to disallow the goal.

“If it didn’t hit his arm then that is different, but if it hits his arm and then leads to a goal, which it did, the rules tell me it should be given as handball,” Moyes told reporters.

“If I was Lewis Dunk I’d be really disappointed if it was cancelled or not given, but overall if that is the rules we’re playing to we need to know why VAR chose not to cancel it.”