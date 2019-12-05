LEICESTER - Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy struck for the seventh Premier League game in a row to help his rampant side to a 2-0 home win over basement club Watford on Wednesday, a seventh consecutive league victory that leaves them second in the table.
Vardy, the league's top scorer, smashed home from the penalty spot in the 55th minute to net his 14th goal of the season while midfielder James Maddison sealed the points with a strike deep in stoppage time.
Vardy had seen a penalty appeal turned down earlier in the game which instead earned him a yellow card for simulation but his side were soon awarded a spot kick when Watford's Adam Mesina was penalised for striking Jonny Evans in the face.
Brendan Rodgers's side are second in the standings on 35 points after 15 games, eight behind league leaders Liverpool and three ahead of champions Manchester City in third.
Leicester are in better form at the moment than at any point during their fairytale 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign and this victory equalled their top-flight record for consecutive wins, set in March 1963.