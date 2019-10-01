Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen said media speculation about his future at the club has not been a distraction after he was left out of the team at the start of the season.
The 32-year-old, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, missed the opening three matches of Tottenham's Premier League campaign before being restored to the starting side for the next four matches.
Vertonghen also played in the 2-2 draw at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Champions League Group B opener last month.
"My future is not a distraction. I'm very aware of my age. I feel fairly young and it doesn't distract me," Vertonghen told a news conference on the eve of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.
"I want to play as many games as I can... I'm very ambitious and I feel I've got a couple of good years left in me. I hope I can help the team as long as I can.