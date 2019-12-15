Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen celebrates after scoring the winning goal during their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON – Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura's brilliant solo strike and defender Jan Vertonghen's late header sealed a 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an entertaining Premier League game at Molineux Stadium on Sunday. It was Tottenham's fourth league victory in five games under Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took over last month and the result also snapped Wolves' impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the competition.

Tottenham got off to the perfect start in the eighth minute when the lively Moura drifted past several Wolves defenders and smashed in a fierce right-footed shot that gave goalkeeper Rui Patricio no chance at the near post.

Vertonghen, who endured a torrid afternoon due to wave after wave of Wolves attacks, popped up for the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time with a fine header from a corner to seal all three points for the visitors.

Wolves had earlier responded in emphatic fashion in the 67th minute when Adama Traore fired in from distance for his fourth league goal of the campaign, after the hosts had relentlessly pushed for an equaliser on a rainy afternoon.