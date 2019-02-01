Harry Kane was injured after being caught between Man United defenders Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof while trying to set up a last-minute chance for Tottenham. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA

LONDON – Harry Kane appears to be on course for a swift return from injury to boost Tottenham’s Premier League title challenge. The England captain is stepping up his recovery from ankle-ligament damage on a warm-weather trip to North America, where he is working to a specially-devised training regime.

Kane, who returns home next week, posted a video of himself going through his paces on social media yesterday with the message: “Getting stronger every day. Lots more work to do.”

Kane looks to have made excellent progress since hobbling off at the end of last month’s defeat by Manchester United at Wembley.

Spurs hope the warmer climate will accelerate the striker’s recovery.

At the time of the injury, Tottenham said the forward, who has scored 21 goals this season, would return to training in March at the earliest.

But he has shown in the past that he is a fast healer.

And while Tottenham will take a cautious approach to their star man’s rehabilitation, knowing rushing him back could backfire, Kane is not giving up hope of returning to action ahead of schedule.

Getting stronger every day. Lots more work to do ☀️ #RehabWork pic.twitter.com/dtfEYqDzZ1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 31, 2019

Daily Mail