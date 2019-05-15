Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany lifts the Premier League trophy after the victory over Brighton. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

A video has emerged of Manchester City’s flight home from Brighton, with them mocking Liverpool’s failure to win the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s triumphant squad flew back to Manchester after winning 4-1 at the Amex Stadium to seal the Premier League title, and a 36-second clip was published on Twitter yesterday by the account @YourMCFC of the players reprising a chant which was popular with City fans all season.

Liverpool supporters reacted with fury as the video went viral.

It is unclear which players were singing, but the Premier League trophy is clearly visible as one man leads the chant, which is known as All The Way To Kiev in reference to Liverpool losing last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The lyrics include lines about Liverpool fans “crying in the stands and battered in the streets” plus “Ramos injured Salah, Victims of it all! Sterling won the double and the Scousers won f*** all!” before they chant “Allez, Allez, Allez!” repeatedly.

In the video, a line has been altered to “Kompany injured Salah” – a reference to the clash between the sides at the Etihad Stadium in January, when City’s captain was booked for a late tackle on the Egypt international as he looked to race through on goal.

The Hillsborough Survivors Association tweeted Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore and the FA, saying: “Taking this from fans is one thing but from @ManCity players is a disgrace.”

City would not comment when contacted yesterday. Liverpool offered no comment, either.

Manchester City players singing “Allez, Allez, Allez” after winning the Premier League 😂😂😂😂 #AllTheWayToKiev pic.twitter.com/eblrEF9nCr — YourMCFC (@YourMCFC) May 14, 2019

Daily Mail